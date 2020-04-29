Laid off Idaho workers filed 108,984 initial claims for unemployment benefits during the first five weeks of the COVID-19 state of emergency.
Initial claims reached 13,023 during the week ending April 18, a 30 percent decline from the previous week – but still 12 times greater than all of 2019's weekly average.
The Department of Labor paid out $31.3 million in benefits to laid-off Idaho workers between March 23 and April 18.
Payouts for the week of April 12-18 reached $12.8 million, a 33.9 percent increase over the previous week, and seven times higher than the same week in 2019.
