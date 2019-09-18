The Kootenai School District has hired 12 new employees for the 2019/2020 school year. The newly hired employees include a new superintendent and a new principal.
Dennis Kachelmaier was hired as a part time superintendent. He graduated from LCSC in 1976 with a BS in Composite Science, received his masters in 1990 from the University of Idaho in Education Administration and Education Specialist from the University of Idaho in 1992. He taught nine years in Nezperce, Kamiah and Heppner, Oregon. He has had sixteen years of building administration as principal in the aforementioned cities. He also served eleven years as the superintendent in Lapwai and Nezperce. He also served as the St. Maries Middle School Principal from 2005-2013.
Mr. Kachelmaier will celebrate his fortieth anniversary with his wife this November. They have raised seven children and have 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
“My goal is to make a positive difference in the lives of others, and bring more opportunities to the students,” said Mr. Kachelmaier.
Wade Pilloud was hired as the principal. He and his wife, Jill Pilloud lived in Wisconsin where he has worked for the past seven years. He also was the principal at Marsing High School near Caldwell, ID and worked in Minnesota. He served in the US Air Force as an air traffic controller before becoming an educator.
Jill Pilloud was hired as the new first grade teacher. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a BA in elementary education and a minor in early childhood. She previously taught kindergarten in Eau Claire, WI. Wade and Jill have a 29 year old son.
Allison Brown was hired as the fifth-grade teacher. She graduated from Whitworth University with a masters in elementary education in 2019. She completed a year of student teaching in fourth grade with the Central Valley School District. She is married to Mr. Brown, the Kootenai High School German teacher and middle school science teacher. They have four step-kids, ranging from 36 to 15 years of age.
Matthew Greer is the new Kootenai High School science teacher. He graduated from Lewis-Clark State College in 2016 with a BA of science in biology, minoring in chemistry. He served as a student teacher for anatomy and physiology, plant and animal form and function and human dissection.
Cody Karst was hired as the special education directo. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from park University in 2009. Received his masters of arts in theology from Liberty University in 2013 and master of arts in special education in 2015. He got his master of business administration from the American Military University in 2018. He is expecting to receive his education specialist, education leadership from Northwest Nazarene University in Oct. 2019.
He has worked as a special education teacher at Kellogg High School from 2015-16 and at Wallace Jr./Sr. High from 2016-19.
He is married to Tiana Karst and they have three daughters, Aliza Karst, Eliana Karst and Annabella Karst.
Jennifer Hansellman was hired as the K-12 Art teacher; Year Book; and K-Graphics instructor. She will also work with special education.
Mrs. Hansellman graduated in 1981 with a BA in fine arts from Indiana University. She graduated with a BA in graphic design in 1996 from Central Washington University. In 2005. She received her masters in teaching from Heritage University in 2005 and her special ed endorsement from the City University of Seattle.
She has worked in the Colville School District in the K-5 Special Ed; Worked in the Inchelium School District with K-12 Native Studies; and subbed in Central Washington for eight years, from 2006-14.
She is married to Thomas and they have a daughter, Jaye, 20 years old, who is currently a student a North Idaho College.
Nicki Charles was hired as the ISEE (Idaho System for Education Exellence) coordinator/financial assistant in the district office. She previously worked for St. Maries School District and North Idaho Headstart.
She is married to Blake Charles and they have two daughters, Brooklyn and Hunter.
Danyell Barden was hired as a paraprofessional. She graduated from St. Maries High School in 2002 and has worked in the St. Maries School District for three years as a special education paraprofessional. She is married to Jeremy Barden and has two girls, Gracie, a junior at St. Maries High School and Jaelyn, an eighth grader at St. Maries Middle School.
Lexie Reynolds was hired as a paraprofessional. She graduated from Kootenai High School in 2016.
Karen Krier was hired as the IDLA Coordinator. She is married to Eic Krier.
Tara Atkins was hired as a paraprofessional and the food coordinator for the Kootenai Kids College program.
