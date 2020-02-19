The American Legion wants the community's help in supporting active military members from around the area.
American Legion member Hank Thornton said that the group wants to start a project called 'Adopt a Veteran' where they send care baskets to active members of the military who are originally from the Benewah County area.
Their first step is to get a list of names. The Legion needs help to compile that list.
“If you know someone or have a son or daughter or spouse in the military please contact me,” Mr Thornton said. “Our biggest drawback right now is getting that list. We need the community's help with that.”
He said that the members of the Legion will pick one of the service members and write them a letter monthly that will go along with their care package. Mr. Thornton also said that the Legion will pay the dues for the active military member so that they can become a member of the American Legion.
Mr. Thornton also said that members of the community can also adopt a veteran that is on the list.
He said that the American Legion wants to make the care packages personal, and use it as a way to keep the active military members in the loop with what is going on in their home town.
“Just because you are not here doesn't mean you are not a part of us,” Mr. Thornton said. “We want them to feel that the community cares about them, that we want to do whatever we can to support them and their families. Those who are in the active military who are serving and fighting for our freedom, we want them to know that we are doing the same for them at home.”
Mr. Thorton also said that having a list of active members will also help the legion and the community be able to identify the soldier's family. He said that the American Legion also wants to be able to help families that are in need.
“The military is family, we take on what we call brotherhood once we join the military, and we always support the military whether active or not and we've always got their back no matter what,” Mr. Thornton said. “It's a longtime commitment. We want them and their family to know that we are part of their family.”
“For example if father is in the military and wife is here with the kids,” Mr. Thornton continued. “We want to be able help if anything ever goes wrong, like if her car breaks down and needs help fixing it or even the financial support to fix it. We just want to make sure their families are taken care of.”
Mr. Thornton said that he got the inspiration to go forward with the care packages after his experience serving in the military during the Vietnam war. He said that his grandmother would always send him items from home.
“My grandmother used to send me a package once a month and I looked forward to that,” Mr. Thornton said. “It made my whole day and made me feel that I'm not forgotten and that they do care about you. What a better way for the community to support those who are supporting us.”
Those who wish to participate in the Adopt a Veteran project whether to provide names of local service members or to put together a care package, can contact Mr. Thornton at 208-582-4330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.