A Post Falls Man is in jail in Kootenai County following a violent crime spree that began in Benewah County.
According to public statements, Mark Hall, age 49, was arrested by deputies of the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police officers after he allegedly committed a series of crimes in both Benewah and Kootenai Counties. The incidents included aggravated assault on a Benewah County resident resident, as well as burglary and assault near Cataldo the same day.
According to police reports, the crime spree began at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sept. 6 near Grassy Mountain Lane in Benewah County. Deputy Colton Wynn responded to a report from a resident who said he had been attacked by a man with a machete. He arrived to find the victim, Wallace Mallicoat, bleeding from his arm in his driveway.
Mr. Mallicoat identified Hall as his attacker, saying the two of them had once lived together. He said he’d exited his home because his dogs were barking, and when he opened his front door he found Hall waiting for him and was attacked without warning.
“Hall struck Wallace with what he thought was the flat blade of a machete, grabbed Wallace by the hair and dragged him off of his porch,” Deputy Wynn’s report said. “Hall then hit Wallace in the back of the head with the flat part of a machete.”
Hall then allegedly turned the Machete around and attacked Mr. Mallicoat with the sharpened edge. Mr. Mallicoat defended himself with his raised arms, resulting in multiple bleeding cuts. Hall then allegedly entered the home and exited with several guitars in hand. Mr. Mallicoat alleged Hall said something about him owing him money, then pushed him to the ground again before driving away.
Mr. Mallicoat was taken to the hospital by the St. Maries Ambulance. Deputies collected evidence and acquired an arrest warrant for Hall.
Hall would reappear later that day in Kootenai County. A press release from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s office said they received a call at 12:12 p.m. for a reported battery. The victim in that case said she heard a knock on her door and answered it. She saw a black passenger car in her driveway, and heard noises from her garage.
The suspect, later confirmed to be Hall, threw a chair at her, then grabbed her by the neck and pushed her against a wall. He allegedly threatened to kill her if she followed him, then departed in his vehicle.
The vehicle was later reported east of that location after it was reportedly backed into a stand of bushes and left running. Kootenai County deputies said he then approached a residence to ask for tools, saying the vehicle had broken down. The resident retrieved the tools, but saw the vehicle parked and running and asked Hall about it. Hall did not respond, instead returning to the vehicle and driving away.
Hall was later found and arrested after a caller reported seeing someone in the bushes alond Interstate 90. Deputies found Hall there and matched his description to all prior incidents. He was taken to the Kootenai County Jail.
