Five district employees with the St. Maries School District have announced their retirement.
Karen Robinson, the board clerk and administrative assistant; Michael Walters, the transportation department lead mechanic and route manager; Carey Johnson and Julie Humann in the food services department; James Broyles, a middle school and high school science and music teacher, announced their retirement will begin at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
The retirements were announced at the district’s board of trustees meeting last week.
For more information contact the district office at 208-245-2579.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.