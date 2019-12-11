All entries for the Chamber of Commerce’s Dashing for Dough drawing must be received by 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. More than $700 in prizes is up for grabbed, and the winner will be announced Dec. 15.
But that’s not the only award being handed out by the local organization. Winners of several Christmas in St. Maries events were recently announced. They include:
Crane Backhoe and Trucking was voted the best float in the lighted Christmas parade followed by Archie’s IGA in second place and Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in third. Ronda Duggan was the Christmas in St. Maries quilt raffle winner.
Cathy McPhedran at Valley Vista Care won the ugly Christmas sweater contest, and Aubrey Asbury with Potlatch No. 1 Federal Credit Union earned second place. First American Title won for overall business participation in the event.
Four-year-old Kale Hansen earned first place in the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree contest, followed by nine-year-old Axton Frederick in second and Naomi Mueller, 13, in third.
The 35th anniversary Christmas in St. Maries tshirts will be for sale through this Friday at the Hughes House. The Chamber office will be closed for the season from Dec. 18 through the 30. For more information, call 208-245-3563.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.