Legislative learning experience

A week into her month-long Boise stay through the page program, Kaela Davis said she was ready to go home.
“I was homesick. I wanted to come back to St. Maries,” she said. “I got lost on the way to work. I broke down. It was not a good day.”
After that morning, which served as a turning point for Kaela, she remembered why she was there, and went to work.
And by the end of her four and-a-half weeks, she was breaking down at the thought of leaving.
“The scariness went away,” she commented. “I got back into my schedule, and got it out of me. I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything.”
In her time with the Idaho House of Representatives Kaela worked in three committees including business, agriculture and ways and means, which involves work with bills that are generally not publicly known.
Duties ranged from delivering mail, organizing folders, handling bills and setting up meetings – some of which were called at a moment’s notice.
“Ways and Means meetings can start as soon as five minutes after being announced,” Kaela said. “So you can be on lunch, get a call, and you have to drop what you’re doing and get yourself down there.”
Students working through the page program were sent home about a week and-a-half early due to the coronavirus, and the legislative session ended two days after that.
With the rest of her senior year now likely to be out of the classroom, Kaela expressed how grateful she was to have the experience in Boise.
“It was so fun,” she said. “I learned that you go through high school very dependent on everyone, but I was put into an environment where I was on my own and had to figure stuff out. And I think that prepared me more for college than anything else has.”
