The Joint Finance-Appropriations committee approved a $1.3 million request by Governor Brad Little to ensure the continuation of essential government services during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We want to ensure that the state will be able to continue essential services while allowing our state of Idaho workforce as much flexibility as possible to make the right choices for themselves and their family members and prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Governor Little said. “The additional funds expand opportunities for employees to work remotely when necessary while continuing to deliver essential services to the citizens of Idaho.”
Agencies will have access to $800,000 to purchase additional bandwidth, virtual private network licenses, virtual IT support, and the necessary technology for virtual meetings so that state workers can work from home.
Another $500,000 will allow agencies to provide advance sick leave and paid administrative leave.
Last week, Governor Little declared a state of emergency opening access to more resources in the fight against coronavirus. The declaration allows the state to allocate more resources and obtain federal funds and supplies. It allows Governor Little to expedite contracts and purchases related to the emergency. And it expedites the renewal of licenses for certain healthcare workers.
Earlier this month the state legislature appropriated $2 million to the Governor’s Emergency Fund.
Gov. Little said the goal is to slow the spread of coronavirus so that healthcare facilities are not overwhelmed.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of March 17, 2020 there are 4,226 cases of coronavirus in the US, with 75 deaths.
There are currently eight confirmed cases in Idaho of 354 coronavirus tests conducted.
There are no confirmed cases in Benewah County.
Residents with questions regarding coronavirus are encouraged to contact the Panhandle Health COVID-19 Hotline: 877-415-5225.
Benewah Community Hospital also has a nurse available to answer questions Mon.-Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.: 208-245-7633.
