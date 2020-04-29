Governor Brad Little announced a four stage plan to reopen Idaho’s economy, stage one is planned to start May 1.
Governor Little announced that May 1 is when a majority of retailers and churches will be allowed to open their doors.
During each phase of the economic reopening plan, residents and employers are still encouraged to follow protocols that will continue to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Gatherings of more than 10 people are still strongly discouraged. Stage 1 still encourages employers to have their employees telework from home. Employees should be returned to work in phases if proper sanitizing and physical distancing is feasible.
Stage 2 is when a majority of restaurant dining rooms, indoor gyms and hair salons can open. In Stage 3 gatherings of 10 to 50 people will be allowed and stage 4 will allow large venues to open under limited physical distancing protocols and bars can resume business. Gatherings of more than 50 people will also be allowed in stage 4.
If the criteria is consistently met, Governor Little said that Idaho’s economy could open as soon as mid to late June.
State officials will monitor the data and trends of the coronavirus in Idaho and every two weeks the state will undergo re-evaluation to determine if the outlined criteria is being met.
Though the layout of the phased reopening has the goal of June 26, to reopen a majority of Idaho’s economy, failure to meet the plans criteria could result in delays.
The criteria to move from phase to phase is broken up into three different categories.
There is Syndromic which officials will monitor if there is a downward trend or low numbers of coronavirus like illness patient visits as tracked by emergency departments within a 14 day period. This will be measured by NSSP which is Idaho’s syndromic tracking system.
Officials will also monitor the average of hospital visits a day where patients enter with coronavirus like symptoms. They are aiming for 20 or less a day for a 14 day period.
Epidemiologic is the next criteria where officials will monitor to see if there is a downward trend or low levels of documented coronavirus cases in a 14 day period. This will be measured by NBS, Idaho’s integrated disease reporting system and will evaluate if there is less than 5 percent of positive cases that were tested in a laboratory over a 14 day period.
Healthcare is the final criteria and officials seek to be able to treat all patients without the need to use crisis standards of care. The number of available ventilators, intensive care unit beds and personal protective equipment will be closely monitored over a 14 day period.
Officials want to see at least 50 unused ventilators, 50 ICU beds, and a 10-day supply of N95 masks and other protective gear available for use in the state. Also a robust coronavirus testing program must be in place for at-risk healthcare workers.
For more information visit rebound.idaho.gov.
