Boosters give instruments to Heyburn music program

The fifth grade students at Heyburn Elementary received a noteworthy donation.
The St. Maries Music Booster Club donated over 70 recorders to Alisa Grogan’s fifth grade music class. The class now gets a chance weekly to not only learn music theory, but also for a lot of students, have their first experience with a musical instrument.
“I really want an elementary music program that prepares the students for middle school and high school,” Mrs. Grogan said. “It’s great when I can have students at a younger age and teach them fundamentals so they can progress faster in middle school.”
She said that recorders are a woodwind instrument and they are useful for students who want to go on to play other similar instruments such as the saxophone, clarinet and the flute.
She said that every student gets a recorder to use through the school year. At the end of the year the recorders will be sanitized and passed on to the next year’s fifth grade music class.
Mrs. Grogan also mentioned that students who connect with music shouldn’t be left in the dark and that an early start into music may help encourage their talents.
“Sometimes fine arts things get left out, some children that’s something they really have a talent for and that needs to be developed. Plus it’s actually a good way to reach kids who are musical,” Mrs. Grogan said. “It’s good for learning too, it’s used a lot in kindergarten but is effective with older kids too. Kids who are musical can learn a song about something and remember it forever.”
St. Maries Music Booster Club member Tala Meagher said that when approached by Mrs. Grogan about the donation, she couldn’t turn her away.
“There is not a lot of funding available for music, it’s important to broaden what is available to the students,” Ms. Meagher said. “There was no way we weren’t going to help her.”
She said that their ability to supply the instruments to students may help encourage those with different interests
“I think it helps show kids that they can get involved and be involved in something that’s not just athletics,” Ms. Meagher said. “We are here to help the kids be involved in music.”
