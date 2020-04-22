St. Maries Family Medicine is taking steps to resume normal operations after shuttering services in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning April 27, the clinic will offer essential health services such as physicals or wellness checks that were on hold so the clinic could adhere to social distancing guidelines.
According to Benewah Community Hospital Executive Assistant Becca Plante the clinic will be able to offer the services in compliance with current guidelines.
“The clinic has a plan in place to minimize patient contact with other patients as we continue with social distancing practices,” Ms. Plante said.
Preventative measures are still in place at the clinic and hospital. Patients will be subject to a temperature check and travel questions at the entrance. And the hospital’s no visitor policy is still in place.
Patients are being asked to call the clinic to schedule a visit, rather than walk-in. The number is 208-245-2591.
BCH is preparing for what they have termed a “soft-opening” for elective surgical cases May 1. Staff will contact wait-listed individuals to schedule procedures.
