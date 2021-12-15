The Panhandle Health District gave an update to the Benewah County Commissioners Monday morning concerning sewage being dumped along Bifrost Lane. Bifrost Lane runs along Santa Creek near Emida.
Jason Peppin, of PHD, said they were made aware of a complaint of a property owner dumping sewage. Upon investigation, Peppin said the complaint was found to be legitimate. The property owner, however, has not been able to be contacted. Letters sent to two different addresses were not returned.
The waste was dumped 70 feet from the creek and there are possible civil and criminal charges that could be filed as it is a public health hazard.
The next step will be to work with the county’s prosecuting attorney to locate the property owner and possibly the state’s attorney general as well.
Commissioner Mark Reynolds said he wondered if there had been an increase in complaints with the influx of people moving into the area and living in campers.
Peppin said there has been an increase in complaints. Generally, when a complaint is received about sewage being dumped, property owners are contacted and the issue is easily resolved.
Commissioner Phil Lampert said in his district there have been a number of trailers placed on Windfall Pass Road and the growth in the area has been “unprecedented.”
“I think this is just the beginning,” Reynolds said.
• • •
The county spent $16,500 for broadband improvements as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) released due to the COVID pandemic. Chickadee Wireless was contracted with to do the improvements. The county has yet to receive the funds, but when they do will go back into the budgets of the department’s that spent money on the upgrades.
• • •
A grant was received by the county for the sheriff’s office for approximately $5,000. The money will be used to buy two new Kenwood mobile radios.
• • •
Attorney Mariah Dunham was appointed as county prosecutor as Brian Thie retired Dec. 1. She was currently filling in by special appointment by district judge, Scott Wayman. There was discussion about hiring a deputy prosecutor to help with the workload.
• • •
Commissioners discussed the new roof for the Federal Building. A bill for $120,000 was presented, however, materials are not on site for the project. Commissioners asked if materials were being stored correctly and decided to table the matter as the answer was unknown. The contract states work must be completed no later than May 31. Dunham said the county was not obligated to pay anything. She said the price is a fixed amount regardless.
• • •
Jim Roletto, of HMH Engineering, informed the commissioners the state would be doing about two weeks of work in January along State 3. The work is part of a larger project to widen the dike. A detour along Goosehaven is also being discussed for the project when it is being constructed. Roletto said it’s a “tough detour.” A traffic light may be utilized during the detour but no final decision has been made.
• • •
The county will spend $8,500 to do an assessment study on the jail. The study will determine what size of facility will best serve the county should a new jail be built. The county had hoped to pay for the study with a grant, but none could be located. Commissioner Lampert said he does not want to see the county “housing a bunch of prisoners from all over the state.” Commissioner Bob Short agreed. Commissioners agreed the assessment was the first step they needed to take as they consider a new facility.
Also, the county approved spending $3,000 to survey a parcel on 1st Street. The site could potentially be used to build a new jail facility or rental housing. The cost will be covered by what the county charges for fees, permits, etc.
• • •
The county added their entity to the ongoing opioid settlement, which is being handled through the state’s attorney general office. The county could potentially see an award of $313,000 over an 18-year period if litigation is successful. The money, if received, would be funneled into the county’s drug court program.
• • •
The county received a complaint from an individual about the Waddell Bridge up the Benewah Creek Road not being installed yet. The bridge is located just before the six-mile marker. The delivery of the bridge from the maker was delayed and so it was not able to be put in this year. Roletto said the delay was out of the hands of the county and contractor. He said pressure was put on the manufacturer of the bridge and it has now been completed. However, the county stalled delivery as it is not ready to install it. The goal is to put the bridge in come March when the weather is better for welding and site prep. A detour will remain in place.
Things are on track with the Slaughterhouse Bridge project and should remain so unless delays arrive due to environmental partners. Construction is set for next year.
• • •
County commissioners approved the Coeur d’Alene Tribe constructing a pedestrian access trail along DeSmet Road, which is in the county’s right-of-way. The trail will take pedestrians off of the roadway. The stretch is 1,800 feet located along the south side of the road.
• • •
The Benewah County Assessor will add a fourth, fulltime appraiser to meet the demand. Donna Spier said the amount of growth in the county has fueled the need for additional help. She said while the workload has grown the budget for her office has decreased in the last 10 years. Commissioners said growing pains are being felt across the board.
