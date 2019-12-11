The Hiway 95 Choir in Plummer will mark 30 years this week with two performances.
This year’s cantatas are scheduled for 6 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 12, and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Both performances will be at the Plummer Bible Church.
The choir will be performing various numbers, including solos, from the following cantatas: Christmas is Coming; Fantasia Noel; Is He Worthy; and an Old Fashioned Christmas, which was the first cantata Mrs. Mitchell directed at the start of her tenure.
Director Jan Mitchell said the community always comes out to support those who sing and those who plan to attend are encouraged to arrive early as it is usually a “packed house.”
The Hiway 95 Choir was formed by residents who lived in and between the towns along Highway 95 – Tensed, Worley, Fairfield and Plummer. To commemorate 30 years, there will be a slideshow at each performance with photos from past choirs.
The number of people in the choir throughout the years has usually stayed consistent around 20 to 25 members. Members can be as young as 11 or as well into their 80s or 90s.
One of the main goals of the choir is to spread the gospel message through song: that Jesus Christ came to earth as a baby to save mankind from its sins.
Mrs. Mitchell said the members of the choir are dedicated and show up for practice once a week, beginning in October. There is a load of talent and the community is invited to experience it at the two performances this week.
The Plummer Bible Church is located at 1090 D Street in Plummer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.