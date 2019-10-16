A St. Maries man in the United States Army was recently recognized for his leadership.
Cpt. Joseph LaPlante of the United States Army Forces Command received the General Douglas MacArthur Leadership award with peers in the United States Navy, National Guard and Army Reserves.
Cpt. LaPlante was invited to the Pentagon earlier this year to accept the award, but on the day of the award ceremony his wife, Colleen, had their second child, Clara.
Instead he received his award at the West Point military academy, where he is an instructor. He said that he was proud of his team for getting him to where he is at.
“The award is a reflection of not just my leadership, but also the hard work the soldiers that worked under me put in,” Cpt. LaPlante said. “We all were driven to work toward something great.”
He was one among 29 other recipients. More than 100,000 company grade officers were eligible to win the leadership award.
A press release by the U.S. Army stated that the recipients had their awards presented to them by Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, director of Army Staff, who told the winners that not only did they have a small chance of winning the award, but also their award reflects their leadership skills and the storied legacy of General MacArthur.
The MacArthur Award was first presented in 1987 by the General Douglas MacArthur Foundation and the Army. The award was established to promote and recognize the junior officer leadership in the U.S Army.
The award is given annually to outstanding company grade officers who uphold and promote the ideals of which Gen. MacArthur stood: honor, duty and country.
Cpt. LaPlante graduated from St. Maries High School in 2006. Him and his wife, Colleen, have a two-year-old boy named Sean and their newborn daughter Clara.
Cpt. LaPlante is the son of Mike LaPlante and Cathy and Mike Stroh. Mrs. LaPlante is the daughter of Kevin and Sonda McHail of Harrison.
