The St. Maries School District plans to move forward with roof maintenance on two of the districts buildings after accepting bids last week.
Granite Enterprises of Rathdrum won bids for work on the roof of the St. Maries Middle School and UpRiver School.
The Rathdrum company came in with the lowest bid on both projects. For the overlay they came in at $51,938 and for the composition shingles they won with $117,158.
According to the school district, work can start after June 22, 2020 and all work and clean-up must be completed by August 21, 2020.
For more information call the school district at 208-245-2579.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.