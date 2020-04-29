Highway work on west side of city and through Heyburn Park planned

Multiple sections of State 5 are expected to be under construction in and around St. Maries this summer.
The Idaho Transportation Department is accepting bids for work on Main Avenue between milepost 18 and 18.6, which runs from 23rd Street to South Couer d’Alene Avenue.
“[The project] in St. Maries is planned to start sometime between July 13, and September 7, depending on the contractor’s preference, and is expected to last about one week,” Ms. Stausser said.
Some changes are being made to the bid according to Ms. Stausser which could affect the start date and the cost. The current cost of the project is estimated to be $621,000.
Crews will conduct mill and inlay work which entails removing the damaged top surface of the road and leveling it off with new material.
Bids for work between State 5 milepost 5 and milepost 11, along the southern end of Chatcolet Lake, are also planned according to Ms. Stausser. That project is estimated to take two and a half months and cost around $700,000 and the anticipated start date is between July 6, and August 13.
Ms. Stausser said that work between milepost 5 and milepost 11 is expected to have a greater impact than the milepost 18 project.
ITD also plans to widen 2.5 miles of State 3 north of St. Maries, but that project is not expected to begin until next year. See the April 22, edition of the St. Maries Gazette Record for details.
