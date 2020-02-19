The city of St. Maries is accepting applications for the position of Public Works Maintenance Worker. The city is seeking a long-term and career minded individual.
The position will be full time and the starting wage will be $16 per hour.
The person selected for the position will also be eligible for medical, dental, HRA Veba, and retirement benefits. The position also includes 10 paid holidays a year.
Those interested can pick up an application at St. Maries City Hall at 602 College Ave. For more information contact city hall at 208-245-2577.
