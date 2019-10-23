St. Maries residents can support their local library and expand their reading list this weekend.
The Friends of the Library will have their 15th annual book sale this Saturday. The yearly event features books of all kinds donated by members of the community. The Friends have collected more than 1,000 books for the sale, covering a wide range of topics and genres.
“The best selection will be Saturday, but we’ll keep the sale going for the entire week after,” Laura Allen said. “We hope people will come and get books for the winter; we have a lot that have been donated from the community, including fiction and nonfiction of many categories.”
Linda Foxworth said while the Friends of the Library receive donations year-round, the annual sale is their largest event of the year by far. Money from the sale helps the friends supplement the library’s programs with extra supplies and events.
Whatever extra things the library would like to have, we like to fill those in,” she said. “That includes activities the library has as well as prizes and handouts for the children. We also bring the Idaho Children’s Theater up her every year to perform for the schools.”
The sale will begin Saturday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the library. Fiction books will be available on the main floor, with an extensive nonfiction section located in the basement. All hardcover books are $1 each, and paperbacks are 25¢. Children’s books will be available for free to children who come with an adult.
