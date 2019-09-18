Police seek info on boy

A 16-year-old boy was declared missing from the Plummer area after not being seen for more than a week. The boy, Isaac J. Turner, was reported missing Sept. 10 after being last seen Aug. 28.
The Benewah County Sheriff’s Office believes Mr. Turner may have traveled to Coeur d’Alene, Spokane or gone east toward Montana prior to his disappearance.
Isaac is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, 5’11’’ tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds.
If you have any knowledge of his whereabouts, call the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office at 208-245-2555.
