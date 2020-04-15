The city-wide cleanup scheduled April 25 by the St. Maries Chamber of Commerce has been cancelled.
The decision was made as part of an effort to comply with social-distancing guidelines due to the pandemic, according to Tom Ebert.
“Dependent upon progress made toward controlling COVID-19, we may try to re-schedule an event later in the spring. We would also like to thank those who helped in previous years and who have already expressed interest in assisting this year,” Mr. Ebert, who serves on the chamber board of directors, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.