Twelve Native American students will receive funding to participate in STEM-based doctoral degree programs at the University of Idaho as part of a $1 million grant from the federal government through the National Science Foundation (NSF).
The UI College of Graduate Studies will administer the grant and recruit participating students for fall 2020.
The Coeur d’Alene Tribe is one of 11 northwest tribes that comprise the Native American Advisory Council and will help with referrals and recruitment.
Funding from the program will cover the first two years of the students’ doctoral programs. Assistantships and other fellowships will cover any remaining funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.