Phase 1 Beginning May 1
Places of worship and most retail can open if they adhere to strict physical distancing, sanitation protocol and any CDC guidance.
Daycares and organized youth activities and camps can reopen.
Phase 2 beginning May 16
Hair salons open if they are able to meet business protocols.
Restaurant dining rooms can open once they have been approved by local public health districts.
Indoor gyms and recreation facilities can open if they can meet business protocols.
Phase 3 beginning May 30
Non-essential travel can resume to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission.
The 14 day self quarantine for people entering Idaho will be lifted.
Vulnerable Idahoans can resume public interactions but are encouraged to practice physical distancing and to minimize exposure to settings where distancing is not practical.
Phase 4 beginning June 14
Large venues like movie theaters and sporting venues may operate under limited physical distancing protocols.
Bars and nightclubs may operate with diminished standing room occupancy.
Visits to senior living facilities can resume.
Public and Private gatherings of 50 people or more can resume where appropriate physical distancing can occur.
