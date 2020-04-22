Next free food distribution April 29

The St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Second Harvest again found success with their food distribution April 15.
The two organizations partnered to bring relief to community members that have been effected by the coronavirus pandemic.
This time the food distribution was hosted at the St. Maries High School parking lot and one of the event volunteers, Mary Davidson, said that the provided space made for a more smooth distribution.
“The SMHS parking lot really did allow for a better flow of traffic,” Ms. Davidson said. “Because of the set up we were able to get everyone through in a smooth assembly line. We are incredibly grateful to the high school for allowing us to utilize that space.”
“I had one person tell me that they were expecting the line to be crazy but they were surprised when it looked like no one was there,” she said.
Though the line wasn’t as drastic as it was during the first distribution, the two organizations did end up distributing the same amount of food.
Like the April 3, distribution, Second Harvest came prepared to distribute around 10,000 lbs of food. At the end of the day, the volunteers distributed to around 330 households.
The Lutheran Church and Second Harvest plan to have one more distribution April 29, in cooperation with PotlatchDeltic.
The distribution will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Maries High School gymnasium parking lot. This will be another vehicle only distribution and residents are asked to enter from the St. Joe River Road onto Lumberjack Lane. From there vehicles will be directed on where to go and how to exit.
No registration is necessary. For more information contact Paster Greg Worch at 208-245-5420.
