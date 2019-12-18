Local Plummer youth group members want to make a difference not just in the local community, but also around the world.
Plummer Mennonite Church youth group members Marcus Troyer, Marilyn Troyer, Lee Schlabach, and Rebakah Schlabach, plan to raise funds to pay for a trip to the Bahamas to aid survivors of hurricane Dorian.
Mr. Troyer said that the group has been working with a ministry that helps send volunteers to areas that need assistance.
“There is a mission in Ohio that we have communicated back and forth with called CAM (Christian Aid Ministries,)” Mr Troyer said. “They usually send people down there in two week intervals. They have even had around 30 people at one time just doing clean up and rebuilding down there.”
Mr. Troyer said that the youth group will raise funds by hosting a community breakfast and bake sale at the local fire station. He said that expenses to send each volunteer will total around $1000 to $1200.
He said that he hopes that they are able to hit their goal in the next few weeks because the group plans to travel in the last two weeks of January.
Mr. Troyer said that not only do they want to help the people of the Bahamas but also would not mind traveling abroad to escape the cold here in northern Idaho.
“Often times its nice to have something different going on other than the consistent work beat, its always encouraging to help other people out,” Mr. Troyer said. “It’s definitely not going to be a vacation, but it will be nice to escape the gloom and cold for a while.”
Both Mr. Troyer and his sister, Ms. Troyer, are local EMTs with the Gateway Fire Protection District. They said that they have always taken interest in helping those around them.
“We have always enjoyed helping people out, saving lives is something we really enjoy,” Mr. Troyer said. “It does transfer over to helping people down there in the Bahamas.”
Mr. Troyer said that he and his sister are following in the footsteps of their father and older brothers who have traveled abroad to help with hurricane and other disaster relief. He said that to be able to work with those who may not have the resources to help themselves is something that means a lot to him and the rest of the members of his youth group.
“The local’s appreciation for the work you are doing makes it worth it,” Mr. Troyer said. “To be able to go down there and help when they don’t have it is rewarding.”
Mr. Troyer also said that anyone who would like to donate but can’t make it to the breakfast and bake sale can also donate directly to him. He said that he can be reached at 208-582-6068. He said that any money that is made that exceeds the original goal they set will be directly sent to help fund CAM’s other relief efforts.
The community breakfast and bake sale will be hosted at the Gateway Fire Station at 609 Poleyard Road in Plummer on Saturday Dec 21. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m to 11 a.m.
