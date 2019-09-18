A new coat of paint is what’s next for Valley Vista.
As progress continues on the first phase of construction, the outside of apartment building at the facility will be painted.
“We’re going with a new color scheme,” CEO Chuck Lloyd said. “Mike Dolittle of Kutters Painting is supposed to get started on it this week.”
The other two buildings will follow as construction allows.
The first phase of Valley Vista’s two-part renovation project began July 31. It includes a new kitchen, new laundry facility, new hair salon, expanded employee break room, a new elevator and a major electrical upgrade. These updates are expected to cost $2.5 million.
“The facility’s kitchen is original,” Mr. Lloyd said. “It provides meals to all three buildings. It serves many more residents than it was built for.”
The second phase of construction is expected to begin Spring 2020. Those plans call for a completely renovated complex care hall with 8 private rooms, a newly designed courtyard, a larger dining space, better nurses’ station, medication room and resident lounge area.
“At this time residents in that hall are sharing semi-private rooms,” Mr. Lloyd said. “This expansion of square footage will allow for more privacy for the residents. We all want a private room. Right? Not only the rooms, but the entire hall is being renovated with new flooring, paint, everything.”
The second phase also includes renovation of the physical therapy space.
While the renovation does include expansion in square-footage, the facility will continue to serve the same number of residents.
