Heyburn State Park Manager, Ron Hise, says the park has now been discovered after COVID-19 lockdowns in surrounding states drove their residents to the area.
Heyburn State Park saw exponential growth last year with a large jump in day use visitation and a slight increase in overnight camping.
Mr. Hise said that the park saw a five percent increase in 2020 for overnight campers. He said that he thinks that number could have been more if it wasn’t for the lockdowns.
“We usually open Hawley’s Landing on the first of April but we weren’t able to do that last year until close to the end of May,” Mr. Hise said. “I think with how the rest of the year looked we would have seen even more growth if we would have been open those two months.”
The park’s day use though was up 19.5 percent which according to Mr. Hise was a huge growth over last year. In 2020 the park recorded 185,606 day use visitors compared to 2019’s 155,221. The last time the park reached over 180,000 visitors was in 2016 with 181,121 recorded visitors.
Mr. Hise said that he thinks that the growth is the new normal at the park.
“We’ve been discovered,” Mr. Hise said. “You hear a lot of people who say that they drove by this place for years and never knew it was here. I don’t think that will be the case anymore.”
He said that when the park was able to open in May, he and his staff were seeing crowds that were reflective of the amount of volume they would see in the mid summer.
“It was almost like every day was Fourth of July weekend,” Mr. Hise said. “Our parking lots in the park were always full and you’d think it would have slowed down during the week but it didn’t.”
“I get why we got a lot of people who came from out of town - I’m sure if I lived in a more urban area or an apartment in downtown Spokane I’d be going stir crazy,” Mr. Hise said.
Mr. Hise did say that the growth at the park did increase the workload for the park’s staff. He said that last year the park was short of staff as well. He said that they went from picking up trash around the park one to two times a day to four to five times a day. The park’s restrooms and facilities also had to be cleaned more often as well.
Despite the large influx of people, Mr. Hise said that he had a surprisingly large amount of positive encounters with day visitors and campers.
“You’d think you would have more negative encounters with people, but it was about the same as it was any other year,” Mr. Hise said.
Mr. Hise said that the park’s staff is gearing up for another busy year and they are now fully staffed. He said despite his departure in March, he thinks the state will fill his position in time to make the first stretch of the park’s busy season smooth for the staff.
Hawley’s Landing will be open for camping on April 1. For more information contact the park at 208-686-1308.
