7:30am: Breakfast Burritos served by Lakeside High School Seniors at the Coeur d’Alene Tribal Police parking lot.

8:00AM: Marimn Health Fun Run-Walk at the Wellness Center

10:00AM: Parade begins along A Street and across Hwy 95

10:00AM - 2:00PM: Car Show begins

11:00AM - 2:00PM: Plummer History Display-Plummer Public Library

11:00AM: The 3-on-3 basketball tournament begins at Plummer Community Park

10:00AM-4:00PM: Bouncy Houses, Dunk Tank, and Kids Games begin at Plummer Community Park

2:00 - 3:00PM: Egg Toss

3:00 - 4:00PM: Watermelon Eating Contest

4:00 - 7:00PM: Hamburgers served by Lakeside H.S. Seniors

7:00 - 10:00PM: All School Reunion & Community Dance-Falcon Entertainment 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.