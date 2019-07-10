7:30am: Breakfast Burritos served by Lakeside High School Seniors at the Coeur d’Alene Tribal Police parking lot.
8:00AM: Marimn Health Fun Run-Walk at the Wellness Center
10:00AM: Parade begins along A Street and across Hwy 95
10:00AM - 2:00PM: Car Show begins
11:00AM - 2:00PM: Plummer History Display-Plummer Public Library
11:00AM: The 3-on-3 basketball tournament begins at Plummer Community Park
10:00AM-4:00PM: Bouncy Houses, Dunk Tank, and Kids Games begin at Plummer Community Park
2:00 - 3:00PM: Egg Toss
3:00 - 4:00PM: Watermelon Eating Contest
4:00 - 7:00PM: Hamburgers served by Lakeside H.S. Seniors
7:00 - 10:00PM: All School Reunion & Community Dance-Falcon Entertainment
