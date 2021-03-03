A local man plans to provide services to area residents with his mill on wheels.
Kevin Bales has used his portable sawmill for over five years now and wants to offer his services to those who may need lumber on their property to be processed.
He said that the mill is on a trailer and can be hauled to locations throughout Benewah County.
Mr. Bales decided to buy a Wood-Mizer portable mill of his own after he worked with someone with a similar machine. He said that after not being satisfied with their work, he decided to purchase a machine of his own to provide services.
“Six years ago I hired someone with a similar machine and wasn’t satisfied with their work, so I thought I’d purchase my own and try it myself,” Mr. Bales said. “The work has kind of grown on its own. I’ve been doing this for five years and just on the weekends. I’m hoping it turns into a full time thing.”
In 2017, Mr. Bales upgraded to a top of the line Wood-Mizer portable mill. He said that his new set up allows him to arrive at a job site and go to work almost immediately.
“It’s pretty quick to get going,” Mr. Bales said. “I can pull up to a pile of logs with it and be sawing within 15 minutes.”
Mr. Bales said that his services will cost $75 an hour.
He said that he also owns an excavator that he can use for jobs where logs need to be moved. He said that he also provides small job services with the machine as well.
To inquire on services provided by Mr. Bales call 1-541-270-6649 or email kjb2220_1@yahoo.com. More information can be found by visiting woodmizerlt40.com.
