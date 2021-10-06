Ed Humphreys is 31, has two young children at home, and is criss-crossing the state campaigning to be the next governor of Idaho. He lives in Eagle, outside Boise, and was a financial advisor before entering politics, and worked on oil fields as a roughneck before that. According to his website, the three biggest priorities of Humphreys’ campaign are to eliminate the state income tax, establish school choice for families, and make sure the government is centered on its people. He’s one of eight candidates registered to run in the Republican primary, which will be next May. Last week, he visited the Gazette Record offices for an interview.
What are the most important things to know about your approach to this campaign and state government?
I just have this crazy idea that government should provide necessary, reasonable services and let the people voice what they want to see. People look at Idaho and think we’re so conservative and think that means fiscally conservative, but you’d be surprised. A person making $50,000 in this state is in a higher income tax bracket than they would be in 39 other states. We pay more in sales taxes here than you’d pay in 33 other states, and there’s a higher fuel tax than in 31 other states. People just assume that because it’s Republican-run, everything is groovy, but the state government is like an iceberg, and a lot of it is unseen.
How would you differentiate your administration from Governor Little’s, even though you’re both Republicans?
Well, I’d say the difference is in who we surround ourselves with. If I’m elected governor, on day one I would ban all state agencies from hiring lobbyists. I think it’s sickening that our tax dollars go to pay for all the political cronies of the good ol’ boys club. What that should tell you is that I’m not going to be surrounded by all the subject-matter experts; those lobbyists and special-interest groups are going to be the death of our country.
One of the issues you’re highlighting most in your campaign is school choice. How would that look in areas like ours where there aren’t very many schools to choose from?
The most basic definition of school choice is that we’re going to supplement the institutionalized government education model with a robust network of charter schools and private schools. How does that work for the rural community? If it weren’t so insanely difficult to start a school and get a charter, you’d see people starting charter schools. The government schools teach a religion; they’re not teaching the scientific process and that pursuit of truth. I think people need to recognize that (public) schools teach a set of beliefs, and I believe that families should be empowered to choose the schools where their kids go and what beliefs they learn. If we had real school choice, you would see other options out here.
One of the biggest issues facing our schools right now is buildings being closed because of COVID-19 cases surging. How would you navigate the pandemic as governor?
Well, the reality is that we turned over hundreds of millions of dollars to these healthcare systems, and what did they do with the money? We have more COVID patients now than we did at the high water mark of the pandemic. That money should be used to provide an infrastructure for people to navigate this pandemic according to the dictates of their own conscience. It should be between people and their physicians to choose how they want to navigate this, not executives at the healthcare systems who are all in bed with one another, sitting on each others’ board of directors.
How would you deal with issues of local housing regulation and zoning as governor?
If we look at the state constitution, the local municipalities are the ones who really get to decide how to build their communities. I live in Eagle, Idaho, and we’re not interested in high-rise apartments or big warehouse buildings, we like the character of our community as it is. And there are costs to that: maybe people need to commute to Eagle, and we need to pay more for that position. Now, in St. Maries, your needs are different, and it’s not as easy for people to commute into St. Maries. You guys are going to be the most qualified to decide that as a community. So I hate to give you a non-answer, but I think it’s important to understand that you don’t want the governor involved in everything.
You've said you have law enforcement on your campaign team. How will you strike a balance between helping those agencies while still keeping state spending in check?
Overall, I’m a supporter of law enforcement. Just because I’m saying we’re going to shrink the state government, that doesn’t mean a ten percent cut all across the board. There’s going to be areas of the state government we severely cut down, and there’s going to be other areas where we actually provide more resources.
The game I’m done playing is funneling millions of dollars into private nonprofits that promote things like gender fluidity, where there are infinite genders and anyone who says otherwise is a bigot. I’m done giving money to those people; I’d rather give it to anything else but that. Shrinking the state government doesn’t mean services get cut back. I think you’d actually see improved services, because we’re focusing on things that matter.
A lot of those issues are cultural, not based on policy. How can you address that kind of change as a politician?
I think bold leadership really addresses it. I think Idaho should be a state that celebrates American values and family values. People aren’t going to come here to be drug addicts and homeless, they’re going to come here because they think “That’s a place where I want to raise a family and set up a white picket fence.”
Looking more at you and your personality, what should people know about you and life on the campaign trail?
I had a baby two months ago. Well, my wife did. There’s no rulebook on life, but I’d say a good rule would be not to run for governor when you have a newborn at home. When I’m home, I take my son to the little trampoline park down there. I like to do all the fun things you do as a young family, and I’m also, you know, fighting for the soul of America. I’m just a normal guy.
