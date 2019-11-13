Idaho State Highway 3 was closed for two hours Nov. 11 after a semi-tractor trailer rollover accident. Reports from the Idaho State Police said Daniel C. D. Brown, Jr., a resident of Potlatch, was driving a Peterbuilt tractor trailer at milepost 0.03, 11 miles east of Lewiston, at 7:30 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn due to excessive speed. The truck lost its load of logs, blocking both lanes of traffic.
No injuries were reported in the accident, and the roadway was cleared at 9:40 a.m. It is unclear whether Mr. Brown was wearing his seatbelt. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
