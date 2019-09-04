The Idaho State Board of Education approved changes to increase the number of Idahoans eligible to apply for the Opportunity Scholarship.
The changes:
• Lower the minimum GPA for all students from 3.0 to 2.7 and enabling eligible adult learners with a 2.5 GPA to apply for the scholarship and renew the scholarship as long as they maintain a minimum 2.7 GPA after returning to school.
• Require adult learners to have “stopped out” for 24 months or more but makes an exception for students who enrolled in a maximum of two courses during that time.
• Enable adult learner scholarship recipients to attend part-time.
• Directed institutions to work with adult learner recipients to determine if they can receive college credits for prior learning gained in the military or in industry.
• Require scholarship recipients to show progress on their education plans to maintain eligibility.
The proposed changes will be presented to the Idaho Legislature for consideration during the 2020 legislative session.
