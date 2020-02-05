Randy Saunders, the chef at the North Idaho College Head Start Preschool, will retire this month.
Mr. Saunders has worked at Head Start for close to 28 years, and he said that he decided to leave due to more responsibility coming from his city council position.
“I got re-elected to city council, and the mayor is counting down the days so he can put me to work more,” Mr. Saunders said.
Mr. Saunders said that what was supposed to be a temporary job turned into a long and rewarding career. He said that it has been a joy to work with so many children over the years.
“One of the perks of the job is that kids say and do the funniest things,” Mr. Saunders said. “I like kids and I like cooking. Sometimes there were kids going through hard times and it was sad but it was nice to be able to be there as a stable influence on the kids.”
He said that he enjoyed watching many of the pre-school children grow up and take on being parents themselves. Many he said had their children attend Head Start as well.
“One of the success stories is the kids being parents now and having their kids come here, a lot of the students grew up to take on all kinds of careers anywhere from loggers to teachers to nurses,” Mr. Saunders said. “I got the chance to help make a difference in their lives and now they make a difference in other peoples lives.”
Mr. Saunders said that he looks forward to having more time to be active outside and that along with being involved with city council, he will have more time to be involved with his Bible study group at the Harrison Baptist Church.
Mr. Saunders did not disclose an exact date that will be his last day at Head Start but he did say that his last day will be before the end of February. He said that he will be officially retired from North Idaho College after his retirement paperwork is finished in early March.
