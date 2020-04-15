Two foster parents are accused of felony injury to a child after a 3-year old girl was hospitalized for hypothermia.
According to court documents the child was placed in a bathtub unsupervised and suffered a potentially life threatening case of hypothermia.
“She became hypoxic, medical services were delayed, and she had to be resuscitated upon arriving at the medical center,” the report said.
The child was initially transported to Benewah Community Hospital by the foster parents, Aaron and Taylor Kolar. At BCH she had a body temperature of 78.5 degrees and required oxygen. She was transported by critical ground crew to Sacred Heart Medical Center. Upon arriving at the center her vital signs were returned to normal.
Sacred Heart Medical Center staff found a skull fracture and bruising on her right cheek, forehead, lower and middle back.
Staff also determined that she was at risk for refeeding syndrome, a potentially life-threatening condition associated with malnutrition.
Ms. Kolar reported that she verified the water was warm before leaving the child in the tub to go in the other room with the other children.
The child and other foster children were relocated to another foster home.
According to court documents Aaron Kolar and Taylor Kolar are charged with felony injury to a child and scheduled to appear in court, May 14.
