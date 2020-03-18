Dohrman joins Plummer council

Chris Dohrman joins the Plummer City Council after a unanimous vote by the council, March 12.
Mr. Dohrman is a long-time resident of Plummer, accountant for the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and a coach for the Lakeside Knights.
“I’ve been almost a lifelong resident of Plummer and I’m looking to see what I can improve,” Mr. Dohrman said. “This is another way for me to get involved.”
Plummer Mayor Bill Weems said that Mr. Dorman’s education, financial background and Tribe affiliation made him an excellent candidate for the position. Members of the council echoed that sentiment.
Mr. Dohrman will fill the vacancy left by Stacey Sonder who announced his departure in January. Mr. Sonder said he could not devote adequate time to the position.
One other candidate sought the vacant council seat. However, they withdrew before the council vote.
Mr. Dohrman will serve the remainder of Mr. Sonders’ term which would have ended in 2022.
