The Secret Sisters of Emida plan to change their organization, and it’s no longer a secret.
The Secret Sisters of Emida are changing the name of their organization as well as the guidelines to become a member. The organization will officially be known as the Emida Community Center Association said president Tara Fuller.
“Things have slowly been changing for a year now,” Mrs. Fuller said. “we have been thinking about changing the Secret Sisters name for awhile now.”
Along with a name change, the group will now except men into their organization and encourage more community members to help out.
“We wanted to reach more of the community,” Mrs. Fuller said. “it will be nice to get more people involved.”
Mrs. Fuller said that they recently reached out to the community and they had seven new members join, including four men. She said the best way to get involved is to come to a meeting.
“You don’t even have to be a member,” Mrs. Fuller said. “We hold our meetings on the third Tuesday of each month and it is open to the public.”
The association works to raise funds to keep the Emida Community Center open and to hold programs there. Mrs. Fuller said a church group that once held services there started back up and the building also has a library upstairs that’s open on Wednesdays.
The community center also hosts a variety of events including craft fairs, dances, and of course is the main venue for Emida Days.
Mrs. Fuller said they will be electing a new vice president and secretary this December. Mrs. Fuller said that anyone can run for the board now as long as they are community members, members of the Emida Community Center Association that have paid their dues, and are over the age of 18.
