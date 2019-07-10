Residents are invited to the annual Oldtimer’s Picnic at the Benewah Community Center.
The annual event, organized by the Benewah Valley Association, brings past residents together with current residents and newcomers for a day of food and fun. There will be a lunch, as well as soda and ice cream for purchase. Games and face painting will be available for children, and adults can compete in a horseshoe tournament and axe-throwing competition.
The main event at the picnic is an auction and raffle. Many local businesses have donated items to the event, which will raise funds for community center maintenance and other projects. Organizers will also announce the winner of a raffle for a playhouse, made by local resident Chad McMaster. Tickets for the raffle are $5 each or $20 for five, and can be purchased at the customer service station in Harvest Foods. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.
The event will be Sunday, July 14 starting at 12 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a potluck dish for lunch. For more information, call Bill Fletcher at 208-245-3464 or Mary Bedwell at 208-245-4844.
