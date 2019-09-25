The Benewah Community Hospital Community Health Fair is this week, where patrons can save a considerable amount on lab work.
Each year hospital staff organizes the health fair to provide low-cost labs and free wellness services; the three-day event starts Thursday, Sept. 26 and runs through Saturday. Lab work can be done Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28 from 7 to 10 a.m.
Labs cost $15 to $25 each. Available labs include A1C, lipid panel, complete metabolic panel, thyroid test, prostate screening, vitamin-D test, flu shots, a complete blood count and testosterone screen.
“CMP, Complete Metabolic Panel, is probably the biggest one. It gives you the biggest overview of your overall health,” Mr. Hawley said. “Lipids are another good one; people are able to see good cholesterol or bad cholesterol. A1C is a good screen for prediabetics—those are probably are biggest.”
Patients complete a registration form that requires name and date of birth. Labs are paid for by cash or check only and not billed to insurance. Those who don’t need labs but want to learn more about the services available are also encouraged to attend.
