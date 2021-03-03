The deadline to apply for the position of St. Maries police chief will close Monday, March 15, 2021.
The city is seeking a police chief to “instill and develop a police department “from the ground up.”” After the city decided to cancel its contract with the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office for city law enforcement services.
It is unknown how many applicants there are for the police chief position. Mayor Tom Carver would not comment.
Based on the job posting, the city appears to be seeking a local candidate, it only advertised for the position in a classified ad in this paper and on the city Facebook page.
“The ideal candidate will reside within 10 miles of the city limits of St. Maries to ensure timely response in the event of an urgent matter,” the post reads.
In addition, the city is seeking a candidate with at least ten years of experience in local law enforcement and crime prevention in addition to POST certification.
Whoever takes on the role, will be expected to repair the fractured relationship between the city and county. In addition to law enforcement, it will be the police chief’s job to “represent the city effectively in negotiations” and “develop and maintain strong working relationship with Benewah County Sheriff and sheriff’s department staff.”
In a letter to the county, Mayor Carver said that he hoped to continue working with the sheriff’s office for additional coverage despite the city cancelling the contract in a 5 to 1 vote.
Mayor Carver, Councilmember Ed Spooner and Steve Dorendorf said they believed the city should not have to pay for additional coverage, as resident tax dollars already help fund the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office.
Under the contract, the city paid approximately $303,086.04 for law enforcement. That amount reflects a previous compromise in which the county agreed to cut the amount paid for dispatch services in half.
The city remains unsatisfied with the amount it pays for dispatch. The mayor recently proposed that municipalities should pay based on use. However, the best estimate based on dispatch usage data shows that that St. Maries makes up approximately 25 percent of dispatch usage and should pay at least $87,500 as opposed to the $33,512.64 it currently pays.
According to the mayor, the savings from the city-county contract will cover the cost of a new police department. However, the previous agreement, saved the city approximately $100,000 compared to cost of the police department that disbanded amidst and Idaho State Police investigation in 2016.
The police chief position will pay $26.50 per hour and is a full-time position according to the job post.
Based on a 40-hour work week, the position of chief will cost the city approximately $50,000 not including benefits. Leaving approximately $250,000 for vehicles, equipment, dispatch center, additional officers and benefits. Just the wage cost for county dispatch is approximately $350,000. Unless the county agrees to work with the city again, it is unlikely a police department will be founded for less money.
Sheriff Tony Eells previously told county commissioners that he felt it was best to move on as he does not believe the city will be satisfied with any contract.
“They want to pay less. I can’t do it for less. I have people I have to pay. And it doesn’t matter what we agree on, there is going to be something else they want to renegotiate,” Sheriff Eells said.
The schism between the city and county is ongoing since at least September 2019. At the time former councilmember Amy Telford said she wanted to hear from resident if they wanted a police force and Councilmember Randall Saunders said that he wanted a fair hearing to review the pros and cons.
The decision to hire a chief of police was done without public discussion of the matter. During a city council meeting, Jan. 25, the mayor said he had asked an administrative group comprised of Steve Dorendorf, Doug Ryan and Randall Saunders “to look into it.”
Mr. Spooner and Mr. Dorendorf supported Tamio Holdahl in her run for sheriff in the November 2020 election. Mr. Spooner and Mr. Dorendorf signed a letter-to-the-editor supporting Ms. Holdahl. She lost as a write-in candidate. She is the current chief of police in Pinehurst, ID.
Whoever the city hires to be the next police chief is anticipated to start between May and June 2021.
Applications should be sent to St. Maries City Hall, 602 College Avenue, St. Maries, ID, 83861, attention of the City Clerk, by March 15, 2021.
Questions should be directed to City Clerk Kriss Gibson, via kgibson@cityofstmaries.org.
