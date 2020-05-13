The Census Bureau has made adjustments to it’s operation schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A majority of activities and operations that were scheduled to take place in March and April have been pushed back to June and July. Some operations are pending further review of the current pandemic situation in the U.S.
The self response phase deadline has been extended from July 31 to October 31.
Many of the enumeration operations that were scheduled for April have been postponed to July through September.
These delays will push the apportionment counts back a ways and those counts will not be delivered to the president until April 2021.
Redistricted counts will not be delivered to the states until July 31, 2021.
The Census Bureau pushed back the dates on many operations to protect the health of its employees and the American public.
The bureau said that its field operations were suspended in March and that they hope to reenact those operation beginning in June.
The Census Bureau reported that over 70 million households have responded so far.
For more information visit the census website at 2020census.gov or reach out to the Idaho Census Partnership Specialist, Mindy Thorp, at 208-981-1164.
