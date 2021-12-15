Monday, Dec. 6
10:54 a.m.: A St. Maries woman reported she slid off the road. The damage is unknown. She had not gotten out of the truck to look.
12:32 p.m.: A Tensed woman reported her husband had marijuana in the trailer again. It was not as much as last time but any amount is too much with children around.
1:03 p.m.: A Plummer man reported he was afraid to drive his truck down the road any further. He was not stuck, but Bill Morris Road was not plowed. He requested the road be plowed.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
12:27 p.m.: A Fernwood woman reported she wrote an eviction notice for a man staying on her property. She said he refuses to leave despite the notice. She said the property condition is unbelievable.
3:40 p.m.: A Fernwood woman reported she was concerned for the wellbeing of a cow being kept under a tarp. She did not think it had received any food or water.
3:49 p.m.: A St. Maries woman turned a pair of reading glasses she found into the sheriff’s office.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
6:41 a.m.: A DeSmet woman reported there was a person in what she thought to be a red coat trying to wave someone down along Highway 95.
12:11 p.m.: A Fernwood resident filed a complaint of individuals driving through the area too fast and passing in no passing zones.
Thursday, Dec. 9
9:44 a.m.: A Plummer woman wanted to report fraud. An account was opened under her business name with a limit $25,000.
11:07 a.m.: A Plummer woman reported an individual claiming to be with Publisher’s Clearing House called her and said they will be at her apartment at 1 p.m. to deliver her $8.5 million prize. She said the caller did not ask for money and was not sure if this was a scam, but she does participate in Publisher’s Clearing House. She was given the number for the FBI’s fraud department.
5:44 p.m.: A DeSmet woman reported there was a male walking down King Valley Road, who claimed he had been stabbed in the neck. She tried to get information from him but he would not talk to her.
11:37 p.m.: A Tensed woman reported she was in an accident and was inside her vehicle, which was upside down in the ditch. She said she was not hurt, but cannot get out of the vehicle.
Friday, Dec. 10
4:11 a.m.: A Plummer woman reported there was a “dude” outside her place banging on doors.
11:28 a.m.: A Plummer woman requested assistance. She said her son was destroying her residence, stealing cigarettes, and threatening to break her car.
Saturday, Dec. 11
10:44 p.m.: A St. Maries resident reported there were a bunch of guys hanging out under the bridge.
Sunday, Dec. 12
9:11 a.m.: A St. Maries man reported he lost his wallet at Harvest Foods. He said he put it in a grocery bag and then stopped to talk someone. He forgot to grab the groceries and left them in the cart. He said he was in touch with Harvest Foods but no one turned in a lost wallet.
