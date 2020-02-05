Seventeen UpRiver Elementary students were named to the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
They include Peyton Docken, David Lee, Wyatt Marsh, Picky McLaughlin, David Sproed, Karson Baird, Kristoffer Brusseau, Joel Burris, Prestin Dorris, Emilia Furrow and Kodi Mitchell. They are joined by Jesse Nitcy, Sophia Tondee, Trystin Williams, Dakoda Higgins, Peyton Lingo and Lydia Millikin.
Thirteen students at the UpRiver school also achieved perfect attendance. Anabelle Short, Stetson Darlington, Nikki Fuller, Jayden Short, Grizzly McLaughlin, William Tondee, Picky McLaughlin, Sarah Miller, Emilia Furrow, Jesse Nitcy, Sophia Tondee, Sarra Hammond and Dakoda Higgins didn’t miss a day of school during the second quarter.
