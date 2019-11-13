The contractor for the St. Maries Railroad and St. Joe River bridge project says that construction is slated to be finished by the end of the year.
A project site tour was recently complete by the contractor, JUB, the city of St. Maries, and the Idaho Department of Transportation, to determine what tasks remain to complete the project. A press release issued by JUB states that the tasks will take place between now and the end of the year.
Crews started construction on an pedestrian accessible ramp Nov. 7. The ramp will go from the southwest of the railroad bridge to 2nd street, and the project manager, Gemma Puddy, says that stage of the project is expected to be completed by the end of November.
She also said that designs for the construction of two staircases were also approved last week. One will be constructed from the southeast of the railroad bridge to St. Maries Saw & Cycle, and the other bridge will start from northeast of the railroad bridge and go towards River Front Suites.
“The stairway design was approved yesterday, and this means the crew can start shop drawings,” Ms. Puddy said. “Then hopefully actual fabrication will start within the next two weeks to be done by the end of this month. However, this fabrication timeline hasn’t been confirmed recently by that specific team.”
Crews will also start construction on the sidewalks south of the Railroad Bridge and install a concrete barrier along the river side of Meadowhurst Avenue which will be open by mid-November. Crews will also install the final traffic control signs to the areas they were located before construction.
The last wave of construction involving lane closures was just completed this last week where crews made repairs to the driving surface on the Railroad Bridge.
“The crews are anticipating after Nov. 8 that there will be no more lane closures,” Ms. Puddy said. “They will be closing the road shoulders and sidewalks while they work on the stairs and sidewalks.”
She said that those projects will likely not have an affect on vehicle traffic.
“Two-way traffic will still be able to travel through while crews work on the stairs and sidewalks,” Ms. Puddy said.
For more information on the bridge construction project contact JUB at 208-762-8787 or contact the District 1 Idaho Department of Transportation at 208-772-1200.
