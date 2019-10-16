There will be a power outage in the east side of Lake Coeur d’Alene Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The outage is necessary as Avista completes upgrades at its Blue Creek Substation. Approximately 1,154 Avista electric customers will be without power during this time.
Customers along the east side of Lake Coeur d’Alene from Carlin Bay to Moscow Bay, between mileposts 79 and 91 along Highway 97, will be impacted. Areas of Eddyville, Arrow Point, Gozzer Ranch, Driftwood Point, Gotham Bay, Burma Road and Carlin Bay Road are within the planned outage zone. No road closures or lane disruptions are expected as a result of this work.
During the outage, one Avista crew and one contract crew will be installing higher capacity wire into the substation. Because work will take place at the substation, customers may not see crews in their area.
The upgrades are part of the final phase of a three-year transmission enhancement project aimed at increasing the safety, reliability and capacity of the area electric system.
Customers who have questions or concerns can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187 for assistance and reference outage number 1118339.
