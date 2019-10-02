The 12th annual Harrison Oktoberfest is Oct. 5 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Harrison City Park (rain or shine).
The annual celebration typically draws a large crowd to the lakeside community and offers activities for the entire family.
Seven area micro-breweries and home brewers will offer their product as will local winemakers, Sheppard Fruit Wines. The street fair vendors have a little bit of everything to offer visitors; art, clothing, jewelry, specialty food, crafts and beauty products. Food will be available in the park all day, provided by Linda Northington with Classic Catering. The collectible Harrison Oktoberfest beer glass will be available for sale with tickets for beer tasting and raffle tickets will be sold all day.
There will be numerous free activities for the kids as well as inflatable bounce houses they can jump in for a small fee. The free kid’s activities include a penny scramble, painting station, face painting, and a doughnut eating contest at 2 p.m.
The scavenger hunt for all ages will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wander the town of Harrison and visit the businesses for a chance to win one of four mugs filled with treats. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m., so come early. The hunt is sponsored by the Harrison Community Baptist Church.
“We would love for you to come to Harrison and enjoy a great day with your family as we kick off the fall season with the Oktoberfest, ” Teri Riberich, one of the event’s organizers, said.
There will be live music featuring P.J. Destiny from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Jam Shack from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
If you would like to be a vendor or to volunteer at the event, please contact Ms. Riberich at 208-582-2341.
The event is hosted by the Harrison Chamber of Commerce.
