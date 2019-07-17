The Kootenai school board recently accepted the resignation of the district superintendent. The board budgeted some $200,000 to fill the vancies created with her department.
Former superintendent Lynette Ferguson served as both the superintendent and high school principal for the district. She was paid approximately $96,000 to fill the two positions. The board will now spend more than $200,000 per year on her replacements according to the district 2019-2020 budget.
According to school board Chairman Ralph Kahn the more than $100,000 increase is because the incoming superintendent and principal will be full-time at a similar pay rate to Ms. Ferguson.
“It looks like there is a great disparity there, but it is really a difference of $40,000 to $50,000.” Mr. Kahn said.
The district also spent $128,435 to buy out the remaining year of Ms. Ferguson’s $96,567 contract—an additional $32,000.
Asked the reason for the disparity, Mr. Kahn deferred to Kootenai School District Attorney Marc Lyons.
“The decision on that is the board’s decision and I think that the goal was—what the board wanted and the superintendent—was to be a completed transaction,” Mr. Lyons said. “The board of trustees has broad authority in any school district, and they can reach agreements on separation buyouts throughout the state.”
Mr. Lyons also said that the additional $32,000 payment was not unreasonable in his experience.
The board voted 3-2 to buy out Ms. Ferguson’s contract.
Board members Rich Meyer and John Verkist, who voted against the buyout, resigned after the vote.
Mr. Kahn and board members Kim Galle and Carrie Hugo voted in favor of the buyout.
“The board would not extend her contract by a 2-2 vote on several occasions over the past seven months, then by a 3-2 vote and then it was mutually decided to buy her out of her remaining year of her contract if she resigned,” Mr. Meyer said.
Mr. Meyer said that it did not make sense to seek the resignation of Ms. Ferguson given the school's performance, staff satisfaction and the added cost to the district.
Asked why the board felt it was in the district’s best interest to replace Ms. Ferguson with two people Mr. Kahn said, “We’ve already hired four people.”
Of the new hires, Wade Pilloud, incoming principal appears to be the only hire directly related to Ms. Ferguson’s replacement.
Two elementary school teachers and a special education art teacher were also hired.
Individuals familiar with the matter, that asked to remain anonymous, alleged that the remaining board members each have personal reasons for wanting to replace Ms. Ferguson.
Ms. Ferguson’s administration cut multiple positions and reduced teacher pay and benefits due to budgetary constraints. Anonymous sources allege that current members resented those decisions as they affected friends.
Regarding the allegations Mr. Kahn said, “No comment.”
Kim Galle and Carrie Hugo did not respond to requests for comment.
According to Mr. Kahn the board will search for a permanent superintendent in January when more applicants are available due to state regulation of when superintendents are renewed or released from their contract.
