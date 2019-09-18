The Benewah Area Transit in St. Maries is no more.
The public transportation service, which was a part of Valley Vista Care’s transportation services, will no longer provide transit to people in the St. Maries area.
CEO Chuck Lloyd said not to be alarmed though as the transit for Valley Vista Care residents will still operate.
“Dropping the public transit is actually only going to affect two people,” Mr. Lloyd said. “We reached out to them already and helped them find other means of transportation.”
He said the two residents were mainly using the public transport to take care of errands and to get to and from appointments. Mr. Lloyd said that there will be minimal impact from not having the service.
Mr. Lloyd mentioned that the vehicles for transport are provided by a grant given by the Idaho Department of Transportation and that they recently had to shift vehicles around.
He also mentioned that the insurance premiums for the public transport were too expensive.
“We explored other options and procured rides for the two residents that used the public transport service,” Mr. Lloyd said. “we even suggested the new taxi service in town as an alternative.”
Mr. Lloyd said residents that have Medicaid can also call Medical Transportation Management, which will provide transportation for non emergency purposes.
He said that Valley Vista Care still has its bus, van and wheelchair accessible van available for residents of the center.
Mr. Lloyd said that if community members ever have questions about the service that they can always reach out to him by calling Valley Vista Care’s offices at 208-245-4576.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.