The Plummer-Worley School District was closed last Friday due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Though there have not been any reported cases of the virus in the state of Idaho, Superintendent Judi Sharrett said that Friday was the perfect day to take precautions.
The school district took the day to sanitize and clean classrooms and facilities.
“Although we don’t have a coronavirus case in the area, we have had a lot of travel and had many students in Boise for the state basketball tournament,” Mrs. Sharrett said. (“Closing on) Friday made sense to me because it was a half day for students, making it a good day to sanitize.”
Mrs. Sharrett said that the main factor to take action was to protect her students that are more susceptible to being critically affected by the illness.
“I don’t believe we’ve ever had a situation quite like this,” Mrs. Sharrett said. “The biggest driver in my decision to be proactive was to protect our diabetic and medically fragile students as they are the ones who would be most affected.”
She said that the school is already equipped with items to help prevent the spread of any illnesses and that precautionary information has been put out to local families.
“The district already has hand sanitizer dispensers in the buildings, and we have sent information home to parents,” Mrs. Sharrett said.
So far the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has confirmed that the risk in Idaho is low. Currently only six people with similar symptoms to the virus are being monitored by health officials.
For more information, call the Plummer-Worley School District at 208-686-1621.
