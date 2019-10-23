After eight years of service at U.S. Bank in St. Maries, branch manager Tom Ebert will take helm at Umpqua Bank in Plummer.
Mr. Ebert said that he enjoys work in the banking industry because it allows him time to get involved in the community. He said his new job at Umpqua Bank is an opportunity to better himself as well as become familiarized with the Plummer community.
“I look forward to meeting the Plummer community,” Mr. Ebert said. “ I’m involved with Timber Plus among other things in St. Maries, so it would be nice to eventually get involved with community things over there (Plummer) too.”
He also mentioned that working in the banking industry has provided a good, honest and stable way of living and he enjoys helping people achieve their financial dreams.
Prior to working in St. Maries, Mr. Ebert worked in banking in Indiana for eight years before landing a job at Dave Smith in car sales.
Mr. Ebert’s last day at the U.S. Bank was Oct. 18. He started at Umpqua Bank on Oct. 21.
