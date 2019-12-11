St. Maries music and art patrons are invited to a back-to-back trio of school Christmas events next week.
The St. Maries School District’s music program will have three concerts in December. Students at all grade levels will show their skills and entertain residents with classic and modern holiday hits.
Adding to festivities, St. Maries High School’s advanced art class will present an art showing prior to the performance. Students will present a selection of artwork made during the school year.
The 6th-grade band will perform Monday, Dec. 16th at the Presbyterian Church in St. Maries starting at 6 p.m.
The 7th- and 8th-grade band will perform the next day on Dec. 17 at the same time.
Finally, the high school band will perform their holiday concert Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Presbyterian Church. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for the high school art show, and music will start at 6 p.m.
There is no cost to attend, and all are invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.