The Idaho State Police announced in a press release they will no longer include certain information regarding vehicle crashes.
The ISP reported that the names of people involved in vehicle incidents will no longer be be shared as well as what hospital any patient has been transported to.
“Releasing the names of all individuals involved while the investigation is ongoing has been found to be a potential interference in those investigations, and it is essential for all involved that investigations proceed unobstructed,” it said in the release. “It’s also a step to protect the privacy of those involved, including those who may be victims, witnesses, or under investigation for being responsible for a crash, as well as patient medical privacy.”
The ISP will continue to provide a general summary of vehicle accidents in a timely matter as well as report on any traffic alerts including lane or road blocks. The ISP will also continue to provide general information including a description of the vehicles involved and the ages, genders and hometowns of those involved.
Those who wish to keep up-to-date on any ISP activity can follow them on Twitter at @ISPNorthIdaho or to receive press releases from the ISP visit isp.idaho.gov/news-releases-sign-up/.
